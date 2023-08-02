Satellite Captures Burn Scar of Wildfire in US and Canada

A satellite has captured the burn scar of a wildfire that affected both the United States and Canada. The blaze, known as the Eagle Bluff wildfire, started in Oroville, Washington and quickly spread across the border to Osoyoos, British Columbia. The fire destroyed an area of approximately 30 square kilometers.

The fire prompted immediate evacuations in the town of Osoyoos and the Okanagan-Similkameen region in Canada. Residents were allowed to return home on Tuesday. This wildfire season has been particularly severe in Canada, with hundreds of fires burning for weeks. Officials warn that this could be the country’s worst wildfire season on record and the smoke will be a problem throughout the summer.

In total, there have been more than 5,000 fires in Canada this year, destroying an area roughly twice the size of Ireland. Thousands of firefighters from around the world have joined local crews to battle the blazes. In the US, there are currently 67 large fires burning across nine states, including California, Oregon, and Montana.

In California’s Mojave National Preserve, firefighters are working to contain the York Fire, the largest blaze of the year in the state. The fire has spread across over 128 square miles and is threatening the area’s iconic Joshua trees. US authorities warn that prolonged heatwaves and high winds are increasing the fire threat nationwide.

The increasing severity and frequency of wildfires worldwide can be attributed to the climate crisis, fueled by fossil fuel emissions. The combination of hotter and drier conditions has made landscapes more susceptible to burning.