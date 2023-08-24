Satellite Designed by Brown University Students Successfully Reenters Earth’s Atmosphere Ahead of Schedule

A small cube satellite designed and built by students at Brown University to demonstrate a practical, low-cost method to reduce space debris has successfully reentered Earth’s atmosphere about five years ahead of schedule. The satellite, named SBUDNIC, was confirmed to have burned up high above Turkey after 445 days in orbit. SBUDNIC was built on a shoestring budget using off-the-shelf supplies, including 48 Energizer AA batteries, and was part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket’s Transporter 5 ridesharing mission.

The key feature of SBUDNIC was a plastic drag sail made from Kapton polyimide, which was deployed at about 520 kilometers above the Earth’s surface. The sail helped push the satellite back down to Earth quicker than anticipated, proving that low-cost methods for deorbiting space junk after mission life has ended are feasible and effective. The success of SBUDNIC could have significant impacts on efforts to combat space debris, which poses a danger to current and future space vehicles. The total cost of the student-designed cube satellite was approximately $10,000, making it significantly cheaper than other proposed solutions.

NASA currently tracks over 27,000 pieces of orbital debris, ranging from defunct satellites to human-made objects. The presence of space junk in orbit increases the risk of collisions and potential chain reactions. The rapid deorbiting of SBUDNIC demonstrated that cost-effective measures can be implemented to reduce the amount of time satellites spend in space. This success story highlights the importance of being prepared for potential worst-case scenarios and finding practical solutions to the growing space debris problem.

Source: Brown University

Definitions:

– Cube Satellite: A small satellite with standardized dimensions in the shape of a cube.

– Drag Sail: A device used to increase drag and accelerate the reentry of a satellite into the Earth’s atmosphere.

– Kapton Polyimide: A heat-resistant and electrically insulating polymer used in various applications, including spacecraft.

– Space Debris: Objects in orbit around the Earth that no longer serve a useful function and pose a risk to operational satellites.