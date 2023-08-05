The Surgical Robot at Saskatoon’s St. Paul’s Hospital

The surgical robot, known as Daryl, has successfully completed over 200 surgeries since September of last year at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon. This robot is a valuable addition to the surgical team, assisting in urology, gynecologic oncology, and thoracic surgeries.

St. Paul’s Hospital is the first program in Western Canada to offer robotic thoracic surgery, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). The outcomes thus far have been excellent, and the use of the robot is described as incredible and futuristic by Dr. Dimitri Coutsinos, one of the trained thoracic surgeons.

Patients who have undergone surgery with the robot have benefited from shorter hospital stays. For example, Gary Guran was discharged within 13 hours after his surgery, which would have required a longer stay and possibly rib-breaking under the old method.

The surgical robot surpasses the precision capabilities of the human eye and hand. With a 360-degree rotating wrist and 3D magnification, it provides surgeons with enhanced accuracy.

The cost of the robot is $2.5 million. Operational expenses are estimated to be $160,000 in the first year and are projected to increase to $800,000 once the robotic system is fully implemented. The Ministry of Health and the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation, along with a generous $1 million donation from Merlis Belsher, have funded the acquisition and implementation of this technology.

The introduction of Daryl, the surgical robot, at St. Paul’s Hospital has proven to be a significant advancement in surgical procedures. Its contributions to patient care continue to be impressive, and it is revolutionizing the field of surgery in Western Canada.