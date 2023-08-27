The Fastest Moving Sloth: Sasha, the Zero-G Indicator

A new record may have just been set for the fastest-moving sloth in the world. And not just any sloth — a three-toed sloth. Aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft “Endurance,” which was launched from Florida, Danish astronaut Andreas “Andy” Mogensen introduced Sasha, a three-toed sloth, as the astronauts’ zero-g indicator.

Sasha’s purpose as a zero-g indicator is to start floating in the cabin when the spacecraft enters orbit, signaling to the crew that they are now in the microgravity environment of space. Mogensen’s children selected the sloth as the zero-g indicator due to their love for the animal and because they humorously refer to Mogensen as a “sloth” due to his perceived slowness.

The practice of flying zero-g indicators can be traced back to the very first person to fly into space, Yuri Gagarin, who brought a small doll to watch it float during his 1961 mission. This tradition has been adopted by SpaceX and other space agencies.

Other dolls that have flown on SpaceX missions include a co-branded Build-A-Bear dressed in an Axiom Space AxEMU spacesuit, a “Little Thinker” Albert Einstein doll, and a plush modeled after the golden retrievers that serve as assistance dogs at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Sasha the sloth will meet “Suhail,” the symbol of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut program and Crew-6 zero-g indicator, when Crew-7 reaches the International Space Station on Sunday.

The Crew-7 zero-g indicator, Sasha the sloth, appears to be Wild Republic’s Ecokins Sloth Mini, which is made entirely from recycled water bottles. The 8-inch (20-centimeter) plush retails for $14.

In addition to being a quirky mascot for the crew, Sasha the sloth may also teach a valuable lesson about life in space. “We have a saying in space and it’s often true: Slow is smooth, smooth is fast,” said NASA astronaut Jessica Meir. Taking it slow and being deliberate is essential in space activities to avoid mishaps.

Sources: CollectSPACE.com