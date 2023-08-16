CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Development of a Rapid and Specific MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometric Assay for SARS-CoV-2 Detection

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 16, 2023
Commercially available mass spectrometers can reliably detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Researchers from the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) have developed a new method using equipment already used in hospitals and laboratories to detect bacterial and fungal infections. The method provides results in just two hours.

The new method requires a nasal or throat swab, which is prepared before being analyzed by a mass spectrometer. In MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry, a laser pulse is used to transfer the sample to the gas phase and then the mass of the individual components is measured. This allows for the direct and unambiguous measurement of individual virus particles, reducing the risk of false-positive results.

The advantage of this new method is that MALDI-TOF mass spectrometers are already widely used in laboratories and clinics for diagnosing infections. These devices can even differentiate between different variants of the virus. However, the method is not as sensitive as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), the most sensitive COVID-19 test. While it may not detect all infections with very low viral loads, it offers speed and flexibility.

In acute phases, this method could be used in addition to PCR to quickly analyze a large number of samples, making it easier to contain outbreaks. Additionally, the method can be adapted to detect other pathogens in future pandemics, supplementing PCR testing.

The researchers from Halle are working with the University of Leipzig Medical Center to further optimize the method. Once optimized, the method will go through a certification process for clinical use.

Overall, this new method provides a rapid and specific approach to detect SARS-CoV-2 using widely available mass spectrometry equipment. It has the potential to aid in the containment of outbreaks and can be adapted for detecting other pathogens in the future.

