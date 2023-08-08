Data Loss Issues with SanDisk and WD SSD Drives

If you’re considering purchasing a SanDisk Extreme Pro, Extreme Portable, Extreme Pro Portable, or WD MyPassport SSD, you might want to reconsider. Numerous users have experienced data loss with these drives, even with the supposedly safe replacements.

SanDisk released a firmware fix in May, but it appears that the issue has not been completely resolved. Users who received replacement drives have reported data loss once again. Unfortunately, the company has not acknowledged the possibility of significant data loss or offered data recovery services, shying away from responsibility.

The problem is further exacerbated by search results on the internet, which prioritize product pages over news stories cautioning about the data loss issue. There are also suspicions of manipulated reviews on Amazon, with artificially high ratings for these drives.

It is disappointing to see tech publications promoting these drives without warning their readers about the potential data loss. Western Digital and SanDisk owe an explanation to their customers regarding the ongoing issues with these drives.

It is important to note that further information regarding the extent of the data loss problem, the steps being taken by Western Digital, and the plans for resolving this issue are currently unavailable.