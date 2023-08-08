San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians Install Electric Vehicle Chargers

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and tribal leaders from the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians have celebrated the installation of 10 new electric vehicle chargers at tribal ballfields. These Level 2 chargers, operating at a voltage of 208-240 volts, include two ADA accessible units and are open for public use.

What makes these chargers unique is their ability to remain functional during Public Safety Power Shutoffs. As they are connected to underground power lines, they will continue to provide charging capabilities even during power outages.

Located near popular ballfields used for intertribal sports events, these chargers mark SDG&E’s first public charging stations on tribal lands. They can be found at 27315 N Lake Wohlford Rd. in Valley Center.

San Pasqual Tribal Council Chair Stephen Cope emphasized the tribe’s commitment to environmental stewardship. They have implemented various initiatives to enhance sustainability and bolster resilience against climate change.

The construction of these chargers is part of SDG&E’s “Power Your Drive for Parks and Beaches” program. The addition of these chargers means that San Pasqual now has more charging stations than gasoline pumps. Overall, the tribe has nearly 100 chargers, along with solar canopies and a microgrid.

SDG&E Chief Commercial Officer Miguel Romero expressed the company’s dedication to ensuring an equitable transition to clean energy. SDG&E strives to ensure that individuals have access to infrastructure that enables them to adopt clean energy technologies, irrespective of their location.

The installation of these chargers is part of SDG&E’s broader efforts to expand electric vehicle infrastructure across the region. With approximately 3,600 chargers already installed in different locations, SDG&E is actively supporting the shift towards cleaner transportation options, including light, medium, and heavy-duty electric vehicles.

Furthermore, SDG&E has recently completed two energy storage facilities in Fallbrook and Imperial Valley. These facilities have a combined capacity of 171 megawatts and can power nearly 130,000 homes for four hours, ensuring stability and reliability for the local power grid.