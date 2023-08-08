San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians and SDG&E Open New EV Charging Station in Valley Center

The San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians has partnered with San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) to establish a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Valley Center. This charging station, the first of its kind on tribal lands, will be accessible to the public.

The station is equipped with ten Level 2 chargers, capable of providing a range of 10 to 20 miles per hour of charging. Conveniently located near the Valley View Casino, it is situated in a parking lot regularly used by community members for ball games and other activities.

One of the primary advantages of this charging station is its connection to underground power lines. As a result, it will remain operational during blackouts or Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are implemented in wildfire-prone areas.

The San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians collaborated with SDG&E on a cost-sharing arrangement. The tribe contributed approximately $60,000 for the installation of the asphalt and concrete at the charging station and parking lot, while SDG&E installed the chargers at a cost of around $140,000. The funding for the chargers was provided through SDG&E’s Power Your Drive for Parks and Beaches Program, which has a budget of $9.9 million for the year.

SDG&E has been actively installing EV chargers since 2016, with over 3,600 units deployed across multiple sites such as multi-family housing, workplaces, school districts, the airport, and the Port of San Diego.

In addition to the EV charging station, the San Pasqual Band has been implementing various sustainability initiatives. The reservation now boasts nearly 100 EV charging stations, surpassing the number of gasoline pumps on tribal land. Moreover, the tribe’s administration building is powered by a microgrid system consisting of 289-kilowatt solar canopies and a battery energy storage facility. This installation, which cost $1.6 million, has resulted in significant energy cost savings.

The San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians remains committed to California’s sustainability goals and is actively preparing for the statewide ban on the sale of gasoline-powered new vehicles by 2035. Recognizing the importance of electric vehicles as the future of transportation, the tribe is determined to be ready for the transition.