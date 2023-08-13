San Juan Stargazers Presents Program and Viewing of Perseid Meteor Shower

The San Juan Stargazers will be hosting a program at Chimney Rock National Monument on August 14, which is open to the public. There is no need for reservations, and the activities will start at 7 p.m. followed by the viewing of the Perseid meteor shower at around 9 p.m.

The San Juan Stargazers Club is requesting a donation for participation in the event. The gate will be open between 7 and 8:30 p.m. Guests will be directed to sign in and assigned their viewing location at the Visitors Center. Assigning places is a safety measure due to the dangerous drop-offs and the use of areas not typically open to the public.

The assigned locations will vary based on the number and ages of the individuals in each group. Families with small children will be given safe parking spots where they can set up folding chairs next to their cars. Couples and others can bring blankets or light mattresses to lay on the ground in a designated area. Adults and older children will have the option to bring folding camping chairs to enjoy a clear view of the night sky.

Beginning at 7 p.m., there will be art activities and astronomy lessons at the hura-dura in the lower level of the upper parking lot. Club members will set up telescopes in the upper parking lot at 8 p.m., allowing visitors to view planets before the movement restriction begins at 9 p.m. Restrooms should be used before 9 p.m., as minimal movement will be permitted due to the dangerous surroundings. Club members will be available to assist visitors when they wish to leave.

The Perseid meteor shower is caused by debris from Comet Swift-Tuttle and is visible from July 23 to August 22, with the peak being from August 11 to 13. This program has been well-received in previous years, offering a unique experience to attendees. While the event will not last until sunrise, participants may stay until midnight depending on the group.

San Juan Stargazers has other activities planned for August, including programs on Stars and Galaxies on August 18 and Our Solar System on August 25. Reservations are required for these events, although walk-ins may be accommodated if there are cancellations.

In addition, the San Juan Stargazers are preparing for more activities in 2023. On September 11, Steve McAllister from the Westcliff Observatory will offer telescope classes and individual coaching. The group will also feature speakers Dr. Andy Green and Barbara Sanborn at their regular meetings, with dates to be determined. The Annual End-of-the-Year Dinner and Celebration will take place in October or early November, with the date soon to be announced.

There will also be an annular solar eclipse on October 14, visible in Archuleta County. Chimney Rock will have a special program for this event, where the eclipse can be seen for approximately four minutes. More information will be provided closer to the event.

The San Juan Stargazers encourages individuals to join their club, where membership includes a subscription to the Reflector Magazine, the publication of the National Astronomical League. An annual membership for both the club and magazine is available for $25 per family. Membership can be obtained at any event, or through the club’s website using PayPal. The website has recently been updated with more information and captivating pictures.

Take this opportunity to discover and appreciate the wonders of our extraordinary universe as a member of the San Juan Stargazers.