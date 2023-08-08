CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

San Francisco Officials Hesitant to Expand Self-Driving Car Services

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
San Francisco officials are hesitant to allow the expansion of self-driving car services in the city. Alphabet Inc’s Waymo and General Motors’ Cruise are seeking approval to offer for-pay, no-safety-driver services throughout San Francisco. Currently, Cruise is limited to a specific area, and Waymo is not yet allowed to charge for its rides.

The city’s transportation agencies, fire department, and planning department oppose the rapid expansion, citing concerns over increased traffic, disruption to emergency services, and erratic driving behavior. However, both companies claim that their self-driving vehicles are safer than human-driven cars, pointing to their safety records and data.

In June, the San Francisco County Transportation Authority reported that Waymo and Cruise vehicles were involved in collisions with injuries reported at a rate higher than the national average for human-driven vehicles. However, state regulators argue that the data doesn’t account for incidents where human drivers were at fault.

The California Public Utilities Commission is set to vote on August 10th to decide whether to allow the expansion of autonomous car services in San Francisco. The outcome of the vote will be a crucial test for the regulation of the autonomous vehicle industry and its future growth in the city. Both Cruise and Waymo have expressed their commitment to safety, but city officials remain divided on the issue.

Residents of San Francisco are also divided, with some expressing concerns over the vehicles’ behavior and impact on traffic, while others see the expansion of autonomous car services as a positive opportunity for the city.

