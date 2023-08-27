Samurai Shodown: A Classic Fighting Game Comes to Netflix Games

Samurai Shodown, a popular fighting game franchise developed by SNK, will be arriving exclusively on mobile to Netflix Games on August 29th, 2023. Known for its unique approach to the traditional 2D fighting game genre, Samurai Shodown has garnered a dedicated fanbase since its debut in 1993.

In 2019, Samurai Shodown was released on modern platforms such as the PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC, receiving a high rating of 8.2 from IGN. Now, this acclaimed version of the game will be making its way to Netflix Games with no microtransactions or advertisements.

Fans had already caught wind of Samurai Shodown’s arrival on Netflix Games when a YouTube video accidentally released by the Netflix account revealed the news back in June 2023. Although the game page is not yet available through search or Netflix’s interface, it can be accessed directly through the Google Play store and iOS store URLs.

The game description promises a classic fighting experience set one year before the first installment of the series. With updated high-end visuals and gameplay, Samurai Shodown aims to deliver intense and epic battles. The game features a diverse cast of characters, each with their own unique moves and personalities.

Samurai Shodown is one of three games added to Netflix Games in August, joining LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed and WrestleQuest. These additions bring the Netflix Original Games library to over 70 titles, with plans to reach 100 by the end of the year.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the franchise or new to the world of Samurai Shodown, the mobile port on Netflix Games is sure to offer an exciting and nostalgic gaming experience. Get ready to wield your blade and immerse yourself in the world of intense sword-fighting battles.

