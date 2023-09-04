Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD: Reliable Performance in a Portable Package

Today at Amazon, the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD is available for one of its lowest prices ever. The black shell version is on sale for $99, a steep discount from its usual price of $129. While the blue and beige editions are priced slightly higher at $119, all three versions offer impressive performance and durability.

In a review conducted last year, the Samsung T7 Shield received high marks for its reliable performance and notable durability, which is crucial for a portable drive. However, its speed is limited to 10Gbps.

This portable SSD is equipped with a Samsung Pablo controller and features 128-layer TLC memory. The 2TB edition, currently on sale, can reach read/write speeds as high as 1050/1000 Mbps. Although it may not be the fastest SSD on the market, its combination of performance and portability make it a worthwhile investment, especially with today’s discount.

The drive connects using a USB Type-C interface and offers optional 256-bit AES encryption for added security. Additionally, the purchase is supported by Amazon’s 30-day return policy and a limited 3-year manufacturer’s warranty from Samsung.

For more information and purchase options, visit the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD product page on Amazon.

Definitions:

– Portable SSD: A portable solid-state drive (SSD) is a type of storage device that is small, lightweight, and often used for transferring and storing data on-the-go.

– Read/Write Speeds: The read speed refers to the rate at which data can be read from the SSD, while the write speed refers to the rate at which data can be written to the SSD.

– TLC Memory: Triple-Level Cell (TLC) memory is a type of NAND flash memory that stores three bits of data per individual memory cell.

