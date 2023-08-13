Samsung QN90C TV: A Premium Display with Stunning Picture Quality

Samsung’s Neo QLED series has been highly regarded since its introduction in 2021, and the QN90C is no exception. Available in sizes ranging from 43 to 85 inches, this review focuses on the 55″ version. While the retail price of $1,999 places it in the premium category, the QN90C delivers exceptional performance.

The TV has a sleek design with a slim profile and thin bezels that enhance the picture quality. The unique single-legged stand adds to its premium look, although it can be a bit challenging to set up initially. The stand does have a slight wobble, but it is stable and secure.

In terms of connectivity, the QN90C offers four HDMI ports, including one eARC port, all of which support HDMI 2.1. The TV runs on Samsung’s own Tizen software, which although not as user-friendly as Roku or Google TV, is still navigable without much difficulty.

The QN90C features Quantum Mini-LED technology, which allows for improved backlight control, thanks to its smaller LEDs. The TV supports HDR10 and HDR10+ and boasts a brightness of nearly 2,000 nits, making it suitable for varying lighting conditions.

One standout feature of the QN90C is its anti-reflection film, which minimizes glare and makes the display shine even in rooms with natural light. The local dimming control ensures accurate black levels and vivid colors, with no motion blur even during fast-action scenes.

The TV’s Neural Quantum Processor upscales content to 4K, enhancing the depth and sharpness regardless of the original resolution. The result is a visually pleasing viewing experience, without the artificial look often associated with upscaling.

The QN90C also offers impressive sound quality without the need for a soundbar. Dolby Atmos support and object tracking technology enhance the audio experience, immersing the viewer in the action on screen.

When it comes to gaming, the QN90C excels with its low input lag, 120Hz display, and support for variable refresh rate. The Game Bar feature and extensive gaming settings provide customization options that serious gamers will appreciate.

Despite a few minor inconveniences, such as the wobbliness of the stand and complexities during installation, the Samsung QN90C TV delivers outstanding picture quality in every aspect. Its premium design, impressive gaming features, and excellent upscaling capabilities make it a top contender in the market.