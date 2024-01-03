Samsung Set to Unveil Next Flagship Smartphone Series

Samsung has announced that its upcoming flagship smartphone series will be revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, Jan. 17. The event will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, and will be live-streamed on Samsung’s YouTube page.

While details about the new smartphone series are still scarce, it is expected that Samsung will continue to improve its camera algorithms, with a particular focus on the “Galaxy AI” promotion showcased in teaser imagery. Additionally, the company is rumored to introduce new ISOCELL Zoom capabilities, further solidifying its dominance in optical zoom technology in the smartphone market.

One of the highlights of the upcoming event will be the unveiling of a new AI bot called Gauss, which will coexist with Google’s Gemini on Samsung Android devices. This addition aims to offer similar enhancements to Google’s AI capabilities.

For those looking to upgrade their smartphones, Samsung is offering a special pre-order deal with a $50 discount for orders placed before Jan. 16. The company’s online storefront provides more details on this offer.

