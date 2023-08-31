Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED TV, and Yeedi Vac 2 Pro: Great Deals on Tech Products

If you’re looking for some great deals on tech products, you’re in luck! Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED TV, and Yeedi Vac 2 Pro are currently on sale.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, priced at $177.99 ($52 off), offer excellent sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and IPX7 water resistance rating. These wireless earbuds are compatible with a variety of Android phones and come with exclusive features for Samsung Galaxy phone owners.

Amazon and Best Buy are currently discounting various sizes of the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED TV. The 50-inch model is on sale for $339.99 ($190 off), while the 75-inch panel is on sale for $899.99 ($200 off). The Omni QLED TV features full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ support, and built-in microphones for Alexa voice commands.

As an alternative to more expensive robot vacuums, the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro is available for $199.99, matching its all-time low price. It offers 3000Pa suction power and can also mop the floors. While it doesn’t have advanced features like obstacle avoidance, it can avoid obstacles taller than an inch and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Other tech deals include the Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker for $17.99, the Shokz OpenRun Pro open-ear headphones for $139.95, the last-gen Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for $299.99, discounts on Diablo IV, and the previous-generation Blink Outdoor camera for $49.99.

These deals are available for a limited time, so make sure to take advantage of them while they last!

