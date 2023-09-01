CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Samsung Confirms Launch of Samsung W Series on September 15

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 1, 2023
Samsung Galaxy has officially announced that the Samsung W series will be launched on September 15. The W24 and W24 Flip are expected to be rebranded versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, respectively. These smartphones are anticipated to have similar specifications as their counterparts, offering powerful performance and premium designs.

In addition to the launch, Samsung has partnered with China Telecom to use the profits from the W series for charitable purposes. This initiative aims to make a positive impact and contribute to social causes.

For those curious about the specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it features a 7.6-inch display with a resolution of 1812 x 2176 pixels. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM, this device offers impressive performance. It comes with multiple storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB and operates on the Android 13 operating system. The smartphone is fueled by a 4400mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage.

The camera setup of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 includes a rear triple camera consisting of a 50MP wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 4MP wide lens, and the cover camera is a 10MP wide lens.

With the confirmation of the Samsung W series launch date, technology enthusiasts and Samsung fans can look forward to the unveiling of these new smartphones in September. It remains to be seen how the W series will differentiate itself from the existing Galaxy Z series and what unique features it will offer.

Sources: Samsung, Weibo

By Mampho Brescia

