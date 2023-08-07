Samsung Launches Galaxy F34, a Rebranded Version of Galaxy M34, Exclusively for India

Samsung has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Galaxy F34, exclusively for the Indian market. The device is essentially a rebranded version of the Galaxy M34.

The Galaxy F34 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen includes a waterdrop notch cutout which houses a 16MP front-facing camera. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 for added durability.

Under the hood, the Galaxy F34 is powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset, along with 6/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded further using a microSD card slot. The phone features a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera.

The device runs on One UI 5, based on Android 13. It is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports up to 25W fast charging. Samsung claims that the battery can last up to two days on a single charge.

The Galaxy F34 is available in two color options: Electric Black and Mystic Green. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage starts at INR 18,999 ($230), while the higher variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at INR 20,999 ($254).

Pre-orders for the Galaxy F34 are now open on Samsung’s official website and partner retailers. The phone will be available for open sales starting from August 12th.