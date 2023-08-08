Samsung Launches Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV with Enhanced Smart Features

Samsung has unveiled its latest addition to the Crystal UHD TV lineup in India – the Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV. Packed with smart features, this TV offers a multi-voice assistant, slimfit cam for video calling, solar remote, built-in IoT hub with calm onboarding, and IoT light sensors for auto brightness adjustment.

The new Samsung TV range is available in three screen sizes – 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch – with prices starting at ₹33,990. Interested customers can purchase the TV through Flipkart and the Samsung shop.

One of the key features of the Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV is its High Dynamic Range (HDR), which ensures better contrast by delivering rich darks and bright lights. Additionally, the TV is equipped with OTS Lite, offering a 3D surround sound experience with two virtual speakers. It also includes a built-in IoT hub with Calm Onboarding, enabling seamless integration with other smart devices, as well as IoT-enabled light sensors.

To further enhance the user experience, Samsung has added features such as Multi Voice Assistant and Video Calling. The TV operates on the Tizen OS, providing access to free ad-supported TV and video-on-demand services that include 100 channels in India.

Customers who purchase the Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV can take advantage of a cashback offer of up to ₹3,000 and a 12-month no-cost EMI option from leading banks. The TV also comes with a one-year standard warranty, along with an additional one-year extended warranty specifically for the panel.

With its advanced features and impressive picture quality, the Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV from Samsung aims to provide a top-notch viewing experience for consumers in India.