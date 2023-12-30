Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Galaxy Watch 4: A Comparison

Summary: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest model in the Galaxy Watch series and comes with various new features and improvements compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 4. This article will highlight the key differences between the two models in terms of specs, design, display, internal hardware, battery life, and health and fitness features.

Specs Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 4 share similar dimensions and sizes, with options for 40mm and 44mm. Both models have an aluminum body, 16GB of media storage, and support for water resistance up to 5 ATM.

Design

The design of the Galaxy Watch 6 is largely similar to the Galaxy Watch 4, with the main difference being a slightly smaller bezel on the newer model, which results in a slightly larger display size. The Galaxy Watch 6 also features quick-release straps that are backward compatible with the Galaxy Watch 4.

Display

The Galaxy Watch 6 offers improvements in display quality compared to the Galaxy Watch 4. It has a higher resolution and brightness, with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, making it easier to read even in direct sunlight. The Galaxy Watch 4, on the other hand, has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits.

Internal Hardware and Battery Life

The Galaxy Watch 6 is powered by a faster and more efficient Exynos W930 chip, while the Galaxy Watch 4 uses the Exynos W920 chip. The Galaxy Watch 6 also has 2GB of RAM, compared to the 1.5GB in the Galaxy Watch 4. Both models have a battery life of up to 40 hours per charge, but the Galaxy Watch 6 can go almost two days without a recharge.

Health and Fitness Features

One of the major improvements in the Galaxy Watch 6 is its enhanced health and fitness features. It includes a temperature sensor, sleep tracking, heart rate measurement, fall detection, blood oxygen saturation analysis, blood pressure monitoring, ECG measurement, and more. These features build on the capabilities introduced in the Galaxy Watch 5.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $300 for the 40mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model and goes up to $380 for the 44mm model with LTE connectivity. Discounts and promotions are often available through Samsung, third-party retailers, and cell carriers.

FAQ

Q: Can I use the straps from my Galaxy Watch 4 on the Galaxy Watch 6?

A: Yes, the straps are backward compatible.

Q: Does the Galaxy Watch 6 have a better display?

A: Yes, it has a higher resolution and brightness compared to the Galaxy Watch 4.

Q: Are there significant improvements in battery life?

A: While both models have a battery life of up to 40 hours, the Galaxy Watch 6 can go almost two days without a recharge.

Q: What are the key health and fitness features of the Galaxy Watch 6?

A: The Galaxy Watch 6 offers sleep tracking, heart rate measurement, fall detection, blood oxygen saturation analysis, blood pressure monitoring, ECG measurement, and more.

Q: How much does the Galaxy Watch 6 cost?

A: The prices start at $300 for the 40mm model and go up to $380 for the 44mm model with LTE connectivity.

Sources:

– Digital Trends: https://www.digitaltrends.com/smartwatch-reviews/samsung-galaxy-watch-6-vs-galaxy-watch-4/