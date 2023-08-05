Samsung Rumored to Release Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series

Samsung has recently unveiled the Galaxy Tab S9 series along with its two foldable devices. However, it appears that the company is not stopping there, as it is expected to release two additional tablets under the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series. This information has been revealed by Samsung itself, with the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ tablets being listed on Samsung’s own website.

The names of these tablets were discovered on a product page for Samsung’s voice assistant, Bixby. The page listed all the devices that support Bixby, including the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ which are yet to be officially announced.

While the complete specifications of these tablets remain unknown, there are rumors that the Plus model will feature a 12.4-inch display and an Exynos 1380 SoC. It is also expected that the non-Plus variant will be equipped with the same chipset. Furthermore, images of both tablets have already surfaced.

As of now, we can only anticipate the official announcement from Samsung, which is likely to be imminent. Stay tuned for more updates on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series.