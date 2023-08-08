Samsung to Launch Galaxy Tab S9 FE with Better Value for Money

Samsung has recently released its Galaxy Tab S9 series, offering three different tablets: vanilla, Plus, and Ultra. Now, the company is preparing to introduce the Fan Edition (FE) branch, which aims to provide better value for money.

According to a leak by Roland Quandt on Twitter, the least powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE will reportedly be priced at INR 63,000 in India, equivalent to approximately $763. In comparison, the base price of the Galaxy Tab S9 is $799.

It’s worth noting that Indian customers usually pay more for Samsung tablets compared to their American counterparts. Although Samsung has its largest smartphone factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, tablets are primarily manufactured in Vietnam and then shipped worldwide.

Even after adjusting the leaked price, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is still more expensive than its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which was priced at $529.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE has already received FCC certification and is expected to support 25W fast charging. Leaked renders indicate that the tablet will have a similar height and width to the regular Galaxy Tab S9, but with a thicker profile that may accommodate a larger battery.

One significant difference between the flagship models and the FE variants is the Exynos 1380 chipset. Although it may not be as powerful, it is expected to perform well for most tasks.