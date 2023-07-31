The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Powerful Chipsets, Ample RAM, and Sizable Battery Capacities

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is set to be the next big launch from Samsung, following the recent announcements of the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5. New listings for the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra have revealed some important details about these upcoming devices.

According to the Geekbench listing for the S24+, the device is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, codenamed “pineapple.” The listing reveals that the chipset includes a prime core clocked at 3.3GHz, 3x cores clocked at 3.15GHz, 2x cores working at 2.96GHz, and 2x cores running at 2.27GHz. It also confirms the presence of an Adreno 750 GPU. The device scored 2,233 single-core points and 6,661 multi-core points on the benchmark. Additionally, the listing mentions that the device will run Android 14 and will be paired with 8GB RAM.

Furthermore, the TUV certification database has uncovered the battery capacities of the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra. The S24+ is listed with a 4,755 mAh rated battery capacity, while the S24 Ultra will feature a larger 4,855 mAh rated battery.

With these powerful chipsets, ample RAM, and sizable battery capacities, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is poised to offer a high-performance user experience. Users can expect seamless multitasking, smooth gaming, and longer battery life.

More information regarding the features, design, and camera capabilities of the Galaxy S24 series is yet to be revealed. However, based on the leaked details, Samsung fans have reason to anticipate an impressive flagship smartphone lineup.