Samsung Galaxy S24: Will the Snapdragon Chipset Be Reserved for Ultra and Plus Models?

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 is generating excitement among smartphone enthusiasts. The latest leak on Geekbench suggests that the S24 Plus variant will come equipped with an impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This chipset outperforms most Android handsets, achieving a single-core score of 2,233 and a multi-core score of 6,661.

But what about the other models in the Galaxy S24 lineup? According to a reliable leaker, Samsung may reserve the Snapdragon chips exclusively for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Plus models. The base S24 model, on the other hand, is rumored to come with Samsung’s own Exynos chips. This move could be driven by an improved 4nm yield that would allow Samsung to produce more Exynos chips.

In the past, Samsung has divided chipsets by region, with the US receiving Qualcomm chips and the rest of the world receiving Exynos chips. This approach is still being considered for the Galaxy S24 lineup. However, using the Exynos chipset in the standard S24 model might be seen as an admission that it is a weaker product. To avoid this perception, Samsung could reserve the more powerful Snapdragon chips for the higher-end models.

While reserving Snapdragon chips for specific models may disappoint some consumers, it could also provide benefits. It would allow Samsung to offer a real choice to buyers worldwide and potentially lower the cost of the entry-level S24 model.

Although the release date of the Galaxy S24 is not confirmed, historically, it has been launched in January or February. However, Qualcomm’s annual summit in October suggests that the release could be earlier this generation.

In conclusion, the leaked information about the Samsung Galaxy S24’s chipsets indicates that the Ultra and Plus models may receive the Snapdragon chips, while the base model could come with Exynos chips. However, nothing is set in stone, and we will have to wait for official announcements to confirm the details.

Sources: Tech_Reve, Geekbench