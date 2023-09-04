Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: What to Expect

Samsung is set to release its next-generation Galaxy Fan Edition phone, the Galaxy S23 FE, in September. This comes after the company decided to skip the Galaxy S22 FE, for reasons that have not been officially disclosed. The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature a powerful processor, upgraded cameras, and improvements in various other aspects.

Unlike Samsung’s other phone models, the release schedule for the Galaxy FE series is sporadic. The Galaxy S20 FE was released in September 2020, while the Galaxy S21 FE came out in January 2022. There have been reports and leaks suggesting that the Galaxy S23 FE will be unveiled in September, along with other devices in Samsung’s Fan Edition lineup.

The leaked specifications for the Galaxy S23 FE indicate that it will be a mid-range phone with performance that borders on a flagship device. It is expected to have a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR support and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may also feature a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. The front camera is rumored to have a 10MP image sensor for improved image quality.

The Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to come in different memory and storage options, ranging from 6/128GB to 8/256GB. However, there may not be an SD card slot for expandable storage.

In terms of design, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to have a similar look to the Galaxy S23, with dimensions of 6.22 x 3.0 x 0.32 inches. It may be slightly thicker than the Galaxy S23 Plus. The phone is also rumored to support Bluetooth 5.3.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE promises to be a well-rounded device with notable improvements in performance, cameras, and other features. Fans of the Galaxy FE series can look forward to its release in September.

