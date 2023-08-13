Samsung Launches Galaxy F34 5G Smartphone in India

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F34 5G smartphone in India, which is now available for sale. This latest smartphone from Samsung is equipped with a 50MP camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and features a 120Hz Super AMOLED display. Additionally, the Galaxy F34 boasts a powerful 6000mAh battery and is offered in Electric Black and Mystic Green colors.

The Galaxy F34 5G is available in two RAM options – 6GB and 8GB – along with a single storage option of 128GB. Interested buyers can purchase the smartphone through Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. As an introductory offer, the Galaxy F34 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8+128GB variant. This offer is available for select bank cardholders. Customers also have the option of availing up to nine months of No Cost EMI offers when purchasing the Galaxy F34 5G.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy F34 5G boasts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and supports Vision Booster technology, enabling enhanced outdoor visibility with its peak brightness of 1000 nits. Powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset, the smartphone provides a seamless experience with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The camera setup on the Galaxy F34 includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP 120-degree Ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 13MP front camera. The smartphone also features Fun Mode, which offers 16 inbuilt lens effects, and the Single Take feature, allowing users to capture multiple videos and photos in a single shot.

To ensure long-lasting usage, the Galaxy F34 comes with a 6000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It also provides various Galaxy features such as Voice Focus, which reduces background noise during calls, and Samsung Wallet with its Tap & Pay payment feature. Additionally, the smartphone offers Dolby Atmos-tuned audio and guarantees up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Privacy is safeguarded through the smartphone’s Knox Security feature.