Samsung Introduces Expanded Storage Option for Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung has recently announced a new variant of its Galaxy A14 5G smartphone, offering an expanded storage option for users. The device, which falls under the budget-friendly Rs 20,000 segment, now comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, providing users with more space to store their files and media.

While the RAM remains unchanged, the storage capacity has been upgraded from 64GB in the base model. This new variant is priced at Rs 15,499, making it Rs 1,000 more expensive than the base model. Although it is not currently listed on Samsung’s official website, it is expected to be available soon through offline retail stores.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. It sports a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens. Powered by an Exynos 1330 processor, the smartphone is also offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, both paired with 128GB of internal storage. A sizeable 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging keeps the device running throughout the day.

Last November, the Galaxy A14 5G received an update to OneUI 6.0, based on Android 14. This software enhancement brought improved user experience and various new features to the device.

With the introduction of the new storage option, Samsung aims to cater to the growing needs of users who require more space for their applications, photos, videos, and other data. This expansion will provide greater flexibility and convenience, making the Galaxy A14 5G an even more attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

FAQs

1. What is the price of the new variant of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G?

The new variant of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs 15,499.

2. Is the new variant listed on Samsung’s official website?

At the time of writing, the new variant is not listed on Samsung’s official website. However, it is expected to be available soon through offline retail stores.

3. What are the key features of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, an Exynos 1330 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It also received an update to OneUI 6.0, based on Android 14, last November.