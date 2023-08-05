Samsung’s Budget Device, the Galaxy A05, Spotted in Bluetooth Database

Samsung is not only focusing on its premium smartphones but also preparing a budget device, the Galaxy A05. This upcoming model was recently spotted in the Bluetooth database, confirming its dual-SIM capabilities and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support.

While there is not much information available about the Galaxy A05’s hardware specifications, it is expected to be an affordable option in the market. As for its release date, since this is the first time the Galaxy A05 has surfaced online, it is difficult to determine when it will hit the market.

Samsung tends to release budget devices with less fanfare, so it is likely that the company will quietly launch the Galaxy A05 without much hype. Looking at the release pattern of its predecessor, the Galaxy A04, which was announced in August and released in October last year, it is possible that Samsung may follow a similar timeframe for the Galaxy A05. The announcement could potentially be made later this month, followed by its release several weeks later.

More details regarding the Galaxy A05 are expected to emerge soon. We will provide updates as soon as further information becomes available.