Samsung TVs Transform into Smart Displays with New Features

Samsung is revolutionizing the capabilities of their TVs by introducing new features that turn them into smart displays. These features were unveiled at CES this year, signaling a major shift in the role of the TV within the smart home ecosystem.

One of the standout features is the introduction of a new dashboard screen called Now Plus. This screen activates as you approach the TV, eliminating the need for a remote control. It displays cards containing vital information about your smart home devices, such as camera feeds, indoor temperature, and remaining time on your laundry. The design of these information cards is reminiscent of popular smart displays like the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub.

Not only does Samsung enhance the TV’s interface, but it also introduces a more intuitive map view. This map view presents an interactive layout of your home, allowing you to control devices and monitor security cameras and energy usage in real time. Samsung’s map view, which predates Amazon’s version, offers more convenience and accessibility across its platform.

Additionally, Samsung has integrated AI characters into the map view feature. These characters can mimic family members and pets, further enhancing the user experience. To generate a map of your home, Samsung offers various options. You can either use a lidar-equipped Samsung device or provide your address, and Samsung’s SmartThings platform will create a floor plan. Another option is to utilize Ballie, Samsung’s rolling home robot, which can scan the home and arrange smart devices in their optimal positions.

These new features from Samsung signify a groundbreaking development in the evolution of smart TVs. By transforming TVs into smart displays, Samsung is elevating the role of the TV as a central hub for controlling and managing the smart home ecosystem.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do Samsung TVs become smart displays?

Samsung TVs become smart displays through the introduction of new features such as the Now Plus dashboard screen and enhanced map view. These features enable users to control smart home devices, access vital information, and monitor security cameras and energy usage directly from their TVs.

What is the map view feature?

The map view feature is an interactive layout of your home displayed on the TV screen. It allows you to control various connected devices and monitor security cameras and energy usage in real time. It offers a more intuitive and accessible way to manage your smart home.

What is Ballie?

Ballie is Samsung’s rolling home robot. Initially launched with much excitement at CES 2020, Ballie disappeared from the spotlight. However, there are indications that Ballie might make a comeback at CES 2024, potentially offering new capabilities such as generating floor plans and arranging smart devices within the home.