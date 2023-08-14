Backside Power Delivery Network: Boosting Efficiency in Chip Technology

Backside power delivery network (BS PDN) is a well-known and widely discussed advantage of future process technology. While Intel and TSMC have previously discussed BSPDN, Samsung recently shared details about its backside power delivery experiments, indicating its expectation of significant advantages from this innovation.

According to a paper presented at the VLSI Symposium, Samsung Electronics reported that implementing a backside power delivery network resulted in a 14.8% reduction in the area of an undisclosed processor compared to the traditional frontside PDN. The paper highlighted two specific Arm circuits, showing area reductions of 10.6% and 19%, respectively. This die area reduction allows for either packing more transistors and achieving better performance or reducing chip costs.

Samsung’s paper also revealed a 9.2% reduction in wiring length achieved through backside power delivery. Thicker wires with lower resistance can accommodate higher currents for improved performance. Reducing wiring length further enhances performance advantages.

The backside power delivery technology also offers additional benefits, such as design technology co-optimization knobs, enabling a 3.6% improvement in Fmax, a 2.4% reduction in standard block area, and a 1.6% improvement in standard block performance.

Intel has already introduced its PowerVia backside power delivery network for its 20A fabrication technology and beyond. Samsung’s findings reinforce the widely recognized benefits of using backside power rails. By isolating power rails from I/O wiring and making them thicker, resistance is reduced in the final production stages, resulting in enhanced performance and energy efficiency. Moreover, separating the power rails leads to a reduced logic area, offering cost savings.

While Samsung has not disclosed its specific plans for implementing the BS PDN or with which node, the company is currently focusing on its 2nd Generation 3nm-class gate-all-around transistors-based SF3 fabrication technology, set for mass production in 2024. Samsung also has SF3P and 2nm-class SF2 scheduled for 2025. While it is unlikely for Samsung to utilize backside power rail technology for SF3 next year, the company may consider implementing its BS PDN in SF3P or SF2 in 2025.