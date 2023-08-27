Samsung Galaxy S24 series rumored to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is rumored to feature a special version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. This custom version is expected to be more powerful than the off-the-shelf version that will power other future top Android phones.

Previously, all Galaxy S23 models were powered by a custom version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. However, due to the underwhelming performance of the Exynos 2200 chip used in the European variants of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung opted to use the Snapdragon chip for all Galaxy S23 models.

Alleged Geekbench results shared by a Korean blog indicate that the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 version, which will likely be used in the Galaxy S24 series, will be considerably more powerful than the standard version. The Samsung SM-S926U, believed to be the model number for the Galaxy S24 Plus, reportedly scored higher in both single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench 6 compared to a Nubia phone with a similar chipset.

The standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is said to feature one primary core running at 3.19GHz, five middle cores clocked at 2.96GHz, and two efficiency cores with clock speeds of 2.27 GHz. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy appears to have a different architecture with different clock speeds for each core.

It is speculated that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will be reserved for the higher-end models in the Galaxy S24 series, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus. This could be due to its rumored higher cost. However, there is also a possibility that Samsung may use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip selectively in response to the improved yield of their in-house Exynos 2400 chip.

Overall, the Galaxy S24 series is expected to offer impressive performance with either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Exynos 2400 chip. Samsung is likely considering different chip options to provide the best user experience for their customers across different regions and price points.

