Samsung Bioepis considering acquisition of Biogen’s biosimilar business unit

Aug 2, 2023
Samsung Bioepis, a biotech company, is reviewing the potential acquisition of the biosimilar business unit of U.S. biotech firm Biogen. Biogen recently announced the sale of its biosimilar business unit, and Samsung Bioepis is considering taking over.

Biogen has been a collaborative partner for Samsung Bioepis, assisting in the international sale of its biosimilar products. If the acquisition goes through, it is expected to positively impact product sales for Samsung Bioepis. This is because the company would be able to directly secure a sales network within the U.S.

At this time, there have been no final decisions made by Samsung Bioepis regarding the potential acquisition. The company is still in the process of reviewing the opportunity.

