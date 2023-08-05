Samsung Confirms Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus

Samsung has confirmed the official names of its upcoming additions to the popular Galaxy Tab family: the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus. While details regarding specifications, features, price points, and release dates are not yet provided by the company, recent rumors suggest a September announcement alongside the Galaxy S23 FE handset.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus are expected to have a similar design to the rest of the Tab S9 family. These mid-range tablets are rumored to be equipped with Exynos 1380 processors and up to 8GB of RAM, along with other impressive specs and features. The highlight of these devices will likely be their expansive screens, with the Tab S9 FE expected to sport a 10.9-inch display and the Tab S9 FE Plus possibly featuring a larger 12.4-inch display.

Although the screen sizes of the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus are the same as the regular Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus, this may cause some confusion among Samsung fans. However, substantial pricing differences are expected, though exact details are currently unknown.

The anticipation for the release of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus is high, with fans eagerly awaiting more information about these tablets. Stay tuned for further updates on specifications, features, pricing, and release dates as Samsung shares more details in the coming months.