Samsung Releases 4TB SSD 990 PRO Series for Gamers and Creators

Samsung Electronics America has announced the launch of a new 4TB offering in its SSD 990 PRO series. The 990 PRO series includes high-performance PCIe 4.0 SSDs powered by Samsung V-NAND technology and an enhanced proprietary controller.

The 990 PRO series is optimized for massive data volumes, making it ideal for applications such as 3D/4K graphics work, data analytics, and high-quality games. It offers blazing-fast speeds and ultimate power efficiency, ensuring increased reliability and longevity for those with highly demanding workloads and large storage capacity needs.

With improved total bytes written (TBW) ratings of up to 2,400TB, the 990 PRO series doubles the maximum capacity of Samsung’s fastest drive. This allows users to store more games and content without compromising download or upload speeds.

The 4TB 990 PRO and 990 PRO with Heatsink models feature Samsung’s eighth-generation V-NAND technology and an improved controller. They offer sequential read speeds of up to 7,450 megabytes per second (MB/s) and write speeds of up to 6,900 MB/s. The expanded capacity of 4TB also delivers boosted random read and write speeds, making it the ideal solution for gamers, creative professionals, and technology enthusiasts.

The 990 PRO series significantly reduces mid-game stalls and accelerates the loading of high-quality videos, providing gamers with uninterrupted gaming sessions and content creators with faster video loading times.

The 990 PRO series achieves breakthrough power efficiency, with up to a 50% performance improvement compared to the previous 980 PRO series. It incorporates a nickel coating on the controller and features a heat spreader label on the back side of the SSD for optimal temperature level maintenance and minimal performance fluctuations over time.

The 990 PRO with Heatsink model is equipped with an effective, slim heatsink, making it suitable for ultra-thin laptops and game consoles. It can also help reduce lag in high-end games and prevent performance drops resulting from overheating.

The 4TB 990 PRO series is designed with a single-sided M.2 form factor, thanks to Samsung’s high-density NAND and memory stacking technology. This makes it slimmer than other double-sided M.2 SSDs and allows for easy installation in ultra-thin laptops.

The 4TB 990 PRO series will be available for purchase in October 2023, while the 1TB and 2TB models are currently available. Samsung Magician software, which ensures optimal performance in SSDs, will also be released later this month.

Overall, the 990 PRO series offers top-tier performance, large storage space, enhanced power efficiency, and reliable thermal control, making it the perfect choice for gamers, creators, and technology enthusiasts alike.

Source: Samsung Electronics America

