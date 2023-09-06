Samsung Confirms Pricing and Specifications for 990 Pro 4TB SSD

Samsung has officially announced the pricing and specifications for its highly anticipated 990 Pro 4TB SSD. The company had previously teased the existence of the SSD without providing details on pricing. Now, Samsung has confirmed that the 990 Pro 4TB will have an MSRP of $344.99 for the bare drive or $354.99 for the version with an integrated heatsink. While this is a significant premium over the smaller capacity versions of the SSD, it is expected that the price will slowly drop as availability increases in the market.

In terms of performance, the 990 Pro 4TB offers the same impressive specs as its 1TB and 2TB siblings. It boasts sequential read speeds of 7,400 MB/s and sequential write speeds of 6,900 MB/s. The random read and write performance remains the same as the 2TB SKU at 1,400,000 IOPS and 1,550,000 IOPS, respectively. One notable improvement is the doubling of endurance from 1,200 TBW on the 2TB version to 2,400 TBW on the 4TB model. Additionally, the onboard LPDDR4 cache has increased to 4GB.

Although the 990 Pro 4TB is a PCIe 4.0-based SSD, which means it doesn’t offer the maximum performance of PCIe 5.0 SSDs, it is still expected to be among the fastest in the PCIe 4.0 market. In fact, its 2TB counterpart is already considered the best overall SSD. This high-performance SSD is not just limited to PCs; it is also a perfect companion for the Sony PlayStation 5. With the availability of a storage expansion slot, adding a 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD significantly enhances the console’s internal 825GB SSD, providing ample space for today’s games that can easily exceed 100GB in size.

Samsung has announced that the 990 Pro 4TB will be available for purchase starting in October through Samsung.com and select retailers. Bigger discounts and promotions are expected during Black Friday sales.

Sources: Samsung.com