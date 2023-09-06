Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD with Heatsink: A Bargain Deal

B&H Photo is currently offering an incredible deal on the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD with heatsink. Priced at just $99, this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen since its release. To avail this offer, simply add the heatsink edition to your cart and the coupon will be automatically applied.

When the Samsung 980 Pro SSD was initially introduced, we reviewed it and were particularly impressed with its PCIe 4.0 performance and 5-year warranty. However, one major drawback was the high price tag. Now, with this discount, that concern is effectively eliminated, making this offer even more exciting.

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is available in multiple capacities, starting from 250GB and going up to 2TB, which is the edition discounted in this deal. All drives in this range feature an M.2 2280 form factor and connect via a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. Powered by the Samsung Elpis controller and V-NAND TLC memory, the 980 Pro offers impressive sequential read/write speeds of up to 7000/5100 Mbps.

Not only does this SSD provide exceptional performance, but it also includes optional 256-bit AES encryption for enhanced security. Moreover, Samsung offers a generous 5-year manufacturer’s warranty, although it should be noted that this warranty is void if the drive surpasses a total bytes written (TBW) of 600.

For more details and purchase options, visit the Samsung 2TB 980 PRO SSD with heatsink product page on B&H Photo.

Definitions:

SSD: Solid-State Drive, a storage device that uses NAND flash memory to store data.

PCIe: Peripheral Component Interconnect Express, a high-speed serial computer expansion bus standard.

M.2 2280: A specification for solid-state storage devices that use the M.2 form factor, measuring 22 millimeters in width and 80 millimeters in length.

TLC: Triple-Level Cell, a type of NAND flash memory that stores three bits of data per cell.

AES encryption: Advanced Encryption Standard, a symmetric encryption algorithm used to secure electronic data.

TBW: Total Bytes Written, a measure of the endurance or lifespan of an SSD.

Sources: B&H Photo