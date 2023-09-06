CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD with Heatsink: A Bargain Deal

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 6, 2023
Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD with Heatsink: A Bargain Deal

B&H Photo is currently offering an incredible deal on the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD with heatsink. Priced at just $99, this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen since its release. To avail this offer, simply add the heatsink edition to your cart and the coupon will be automatically applied.

When the Samsung 980 Pro SSD was initially introduced, we reviewed it and were particularly impressed with its PCIe 4.0 performance and 5-year warranty. However, one major drawback was the high price tag. Now, with this discount, that concern is effectively eliminated, making this offer even more exciting.

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is available in multiple capacities, starting from 250GB and going up to 2TB, which is the edition discounted in this deal. All drives in this range feature an M.2 2280 form factor and connect via a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. Powered by the Samsung Elpis controller and V-NAND TLC memory, the 980 Pro offers impressive sequential read/write speeds of up to 7000/5100 Mbps.

Not only does this SSD provide exceptional performance, but it also includes optional 256-bit AES encryption for enhanced security. Moreover, Samsung offers a generous 5-year manufacturer’s warranty, although it should be noted that this warranty is void if the drive surpasses a total bytes written (TBW) of 600.

For more details and purchase options, visit the Samsung 2TB 980 PRO SSD with heatsink product page on B&H Photo.

Definitions:

  • SSD: Solid-State Drive, a storage device that uses NAND flash memory to store data.
  • PCIe: Peripheral Component Interconnect Express, a high-speed serial computer expansion bus standard.
  • M.2 2280: A specification for solid-state storage devices that use the M.2 form factor, measuring 22 millimeters in width and 80 millimeters in length.
  • TLC: Triple-Level Cell, a type of NAND flash memory that stores three bits of data per cell.
  • AES encryption: Advanced Encryption Standard, a symmetric encryption algorithm used to secure electronic data.
  • TBW: Total Bytes Written, a measure of the endurance or lifespan of an SSD.

Sources: B&H Photo

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Navigating the Global Market: Strategic Approaches to POS Restaurant Management Systems

Sep 7, 2023
News

Optimize Your TV’s Display Settings for Better Image Quality

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Internet of Things (IoT) and its Role in the Development of North American Robotic Paint Booths

Sep 7, 2023

You missed

Technology

Improving Mobile Menu and Design Elements

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Park Invites Developers for App Performance Optimization Workshop

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Raised Enlightened vs Raised Universal: Which Trait Should You Choose in Starfield?

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple’s New Mental Health Features: A Closer Look

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments