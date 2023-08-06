Utah Company AEGIX Partners with ZeroEyes to Prevent School Shootings Using AI

Utah-based company AEGIX has joined forces with ZeroEyes to implement artificial intelligence (AI) technology in order to prevent school shootings. AEGIX specializes in providing resources, technology, equipment, and training for first responders, while ZeroEyes is the only AI-based video analytics platform for gun detection with a U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation. The Utah State Board of Education has awarded AEGIX a $3 million contract to bring this technology to more school districts across the state.

ZeroEyes’ software has the capability to transform existing security cameras into gun detection systems. It immediately alerts schools and first responders whenever a weapon becomes visible, potentially preventing any shots from being fired. AEGIX CEO Chet Linton expresses his appreciation for Utah’s increased emphasis on school safety and believes that ZeroEyes plays a vital role in their Comprehensive Incident Response Framework for safeguarding students and faculty.

AEGIX is already collaborating with several school districts and law enforcement agencies in Utah. The aim is to present the ZeroEyes technology to all Utah school districts for consideration and provide comprehensive onboarding, training, installation, and support.

ZeroEyes’ gun-detection and situational awareness software will be integrated into AEGIX’s AIM (active incident management) platform, creating a customized solution exclusively for Utah public schools. Within the AIM system, individuals can utilize an app to notify others about a crisis, and first responders can access dynamic maps of school campuses to respond effectively. Real-time communication is facilitated through a patented chat feature.

By harnessing ZeroEyes’ proactive gun detection capabilities, this partnership strives to ensure the safety of students and staff during active shooter situations. It offers early warnings and actionable intelligence to both law enforcement and school personnel.