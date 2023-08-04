Salesforce Advances in Generative AI

Salesforce has made significant advancements in generative AI this year, aiming to bring the benefits of AI to different personas within organizations. The journey began in 2015 with the introduction of Einstein, an AI layer that can be integrated into different applications on the Salesforce platform. With their own AI models, including Salesforce LLM (large language model), Salesforce has positioned itself as a pioneer in AI for CRM.

Salesforce’s LLM has proven highly effective in testing and customer pilots. Other AI model providers, such as Google’s Vertex AI, Amazon Sagemaker, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, also deliver optimal results for organizations using their models.

To train LLMs effectively, large amounts of data are required. Salesforce’s LLM leverages Data Cloud and can be integrated with other data lakes, offering flexibility to work with GenAI using Salesforce data.

Salesforce’s platform is open and extensible, allowing customers to bring in data from other sources and integrate them with their CRM data. The “bring your own model” approach enables organizations to use multiple models simultaneously, catering to the preferences of different specialists.

Salesforce Ventures has invested in GenAI technology organizations, showing their commitment to AI advancements. This investment could shape the future of AI technologies used by organizations.

While Salesforce’s LLM offers great functionality, it is important to note that no LLM is 100% accurate in generating outputs. Salesforce follows the intentional friction approach, requiring human intervention at every stage when using generative AI.

Salesforce has identified numerous use cases and intends to further enhance workflows using GenAI. By empowering specialists with their preferred models and providing upskilling resources, Salesforce offers a significant opportunity for professionals to advance their careers in the AI space.

In conclusion, Salesforce’s generative AI capabilities provide organizations with options to leverage AI for improved productivity and efficiency throughout their operations.