Salesforce Introduces Einstein Studio for Custom AI Models

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
Salesforce has launched Einstein Studio, a new feature aimed at helping enterprises connect and train their own AI models on proprietary data within the Salesforce platform. The goal is to streamline the AI project lifecycle, allowing data science and engineering teams to quickly and efficiently manage and deploy models.

With Einstein Studio, Salesforce aims to offer its customers a faster and simpler way to create and implement custom AI models. This feature allows organizations to utilize their own proprietary data for predictive and generative AI applications across their entire organization.

The bring-your-own-model (BYOM) solution of Einstein Studio enables users to connect custom AI models built with external services like Google Vertex AI and train them on data hosted within the Salesforce Data Cloud. This eliminates the need for teams to spend significant time and resources on data extraction, transformation, and loading, simplifying the deployment process.

In addition, Einstein Studio comes with a control panel that empowers data scientists and engineers to manage the use of the AI models being trained. This level of control allows organizations to govern how their data is exposed to AI platforms, ensuring data privacy and security.

Once a model is trained with Data Cloud, it can be seamlessly integrated into various Salesforce experiences and power company applications. Customers and independent software vendors can also leverage these models in external applications, providing flexibility and customization options based on individual business needs.

Salesforce has plans to expand the services offered in Einstein Studio in the future. The feature is available to all users of Salesforce’s Data Cloud, allowing organizations to make the most of their investment in AI platforms and drive innovation in their operations.

