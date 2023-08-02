Salesforce and Slack Collaborate to Implement AI and Automation

Salesforce, a prominent CRM company, acquired workspace messenger Slack in 2021 for a substantial $27.7 billion. The current focus is on integrating and collaborating with each other through new automation trends.

Slack CEO Lidiane Jones discusses how Slack and Salesforce are working together to implement artificial intelligence (AI) for their clients. The aim is to accelerate the adoption of automation, utilizing the platform for all aspects of the organization.

Slack’s State of Work report, cited by Jones, underscores the employees’ desire for connection. As individuals return to the office, there is an emphasis on purposeful time spent together when teams are physically present.

Slack is committed to supporting the evolving hybrid work environment, enabling customers to embrace this new way of collaboration. The integration of AI and automation trends will play a crucial role in enhancing collaboration and productivity within organizations.

Salesforce and Slack’s strategy revolves around leveraging AI and automation to optimize workflows and drive efficiency across their customer base. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the evolution of workplace communication, aiming to create a more seamless and connected experience for all users.