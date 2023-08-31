Volition, Makers of Red Faction and Saints Row, Shuts Down

Volition, the studio behind popular video game franchises such as Red Faction and Saints Row, has officially announced its closure. The news came through an announcement on the company’s LinkedIn account shortly after the release of reviews for Starfield.

The closure of Volition comes as a result of Embracer Group’s restructuring program. Embracer Group, the parent company of Volition, implemented this program in June as a response to a failed $2 billion investment deal. Though the details of the deal were not publicly disclosed, it is reported that the deal fell through with Savvy Games Group, the gaming arm of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

As part of the restructuring efforts, Embracer Group made the difficult decision to close Volition. The studio was acquired by THQ in 2000 and later sold to Deep Silver when THQ filed for bankruptcy in 2017. Volition has been known for its acclaimed game franchises, including Summoner, Red Faction, and Saints Row.

In 2022, Volition released a reboot of the Saints Row franchise, which received mixed reviews. The closure announcement from Volition expressed gratitude towards fans and customers for their support throughout the years. The studio also pledged to assist impacted employees in finding new job opportunities.

The closure of Volition is a significant loss for the gaming industry, as the studio has been a prominent player for decades. The impact of Embracer Group’s restructuring program on other studios and projects remains to be seen. As the landscape of the video game industry continues to evolve, it is always unfortunate to see beloved studios like Volition come to an end.

Sources:

– Ash Parrish, Kotaku

– Axios

Note: URL sources have been removed as per the provided instructions