Saints Row Developer Volition Shuts Down

Volition, the renowned video game developer behind the popular Saints Row franchise, has been shut down “effective immediately.” The closure comes as part of a restructuring program announced by Embracer Group, the parent company of Volition.

In a statement, the studio expressed pride in its 30 years of creating entertainment for fans around the world. Volition has always strived to deliver joy, surprise, and delight to its community. While the closure is a difficult decision, Embracer Group made it in order to strengthen its position in the industry.

Volition, formerly known as Parallax Software Corporation, was acquired by THQ in 2000 and later by Koch Media (now Plaion) in 2012. It became known for its Descent series and Red Faction games, but it was the Saints Row series that gained the most popularity. The Saints Row franchise, consisting of Saints Row, Saints Row 2, Saints Row: The Third, and Saints Row IV, garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

However, in recent years, Volition’s output has seen less positive reception. The release of Agents of Mayhem in 2017 received lukewarm reviews, and the attempt to reboot the Saints Row series in 2020 also received mixed feedback.

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors expressed disappointment in the reception of the Saints Row reboot during the company’s AGM last September. This led to the decision for Volition to become part of Gearbox, but the plans changed when Embracer announced its restructuring program in June.

Volition’s closure is undoubtedly a loss for the gaming industry, but Embracer Group is committed to providing job assistance and support to the affected team members during this transition.

