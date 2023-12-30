Saints Row Reboot Available for Free on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues its daily giveaway of games, and today’s featured title is the 2022 reboot of the popular crime-themed open-world game, Saints Row. Developed by Volition and published by Deep Silver, this game is available for free download and will remain so until December 31 at 11 am Eastern time.

In Saints Row, players take on the role of the Boss, leading a group called The Saints. Together with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli, players must face off against rival factions such as Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall to establish their empire and gain control of the city of Santo Ileso. While the game centers around criminal activities, it ultimately portrays The Saints as a start-up company looking to make it big.

Originally priced at $29.99, this free offering from the Epic Games Store makes it an excellent opportunity for players to dive into the action-packed world of Saints Row without any financial commitment.

The rebooted Saints Row game comes at a significant point in history for Volition. In August 2023, the developer was forced to shut down as part of Embracer’s restructuring of its game studios. Volition had a long and impressive history, having produced renowned titles such as the Descent first-person shooter games, the Freespace space combat games, the Red Faction shooter games, and numerous Saints Row games.

If you’re interested in claiming your free copy of Saints Row, make sure to do so before December 31 at 11 am Eastern time. Beyond that, the Epic Games Store will continue its daily giveaways, although the identity of the next free game remains a mystery as of now.

FAQs

1. How long is the free download period for Saints Row?

You can download and keep the game for free from the Epic Games Store until 11 am Eastern time on December 31.

2. What is the premise of Saints Row?

Saints Row is an open-world game where players lead The Saints, a group involved in criminal activities, as they take on rival factions and aim to build their empire in the city of Santo Ileso.

3. Is the Epic Games Store offering any additional discounts?

Yes, as part of their holiday sales event, the Epic Games Store has various games on sale, and you can also enjoy an extra 33 percent discount by using a discount code at checkout.