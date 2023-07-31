Key Indicators Support Higher Target Price for S-Oil

We have revised our target price for S-Oil to W96,000, reflecting the positive outlook for the oil refining industry. Despite sluggish results in the second quarter of 2023, we expect the company’s earnings to strengthen in the second half of the year.

S-Oil’s shares are currently trading at the lower end of its historical price-to-book ratio, making it an attractive investment option. The ongoing increase in oil prices and refining margins has led us to raise our operating profit projections for 2023 and 2024 by 14% and 4%, respectively.

July saw a significant rise in oil prices, with an increase of about US$10 per barrel. The Singapore refining margin also rose by approximately US$5 per barrel, bringing it to a level of US$10 per barrel, which is the same as during the previous boom period.

The chemical division of S-Oil is experiencing strong earnings, thanks to robust gasoline margins and healthy spreads for aromatics products. Despite the expected improvement in earnings in the second half of 2023, S-Oil’s shares are still trading at a forecasted price-to-book ratio of only 0.9x for 2023, indicating further potential for value.

In the second quarter of 2023, S-Oil reported consolidated sales of W7.8tn and an operating profit of W36.4bn. While the refining segment faced operating losses due to inventory valuation losses and negative effects from refining margin and oil price drops, the chemical and base oil domains performed well, with the chemical division recording an operating profit of W82bn and the base oil segment seeing an operating profit of W246.5bn.

Looking ahead, we anticipate a strong operating profit of W620.2bn for S-Oil, supported by robust refining margins and no scheduled maintenance for the third quarter of 2023.