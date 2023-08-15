Asteroid Ryugu Samples Reveal Clues About Water and Mineral Formation

Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency sent the Hayabusa2 spacecraft to asteroid Ryugu in 2019 to collect samples from its surface. The samples brought back to Earth are chemically primitive meteorites similar to Ivuna-type chondrites and contain compounds that suggest the presence of water.

A collaborative study by 89 scientists from global universities and research institutes analyzed the samples and published their findings in Nature Geoscience. They focused on two compounds found in the samples: calcium carbonate (calcite) and calcium-magnesium carbonate (dolomite). The carbon source for these carbonates is thought to be carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, methane, or organic matter that formed in the solar nebula.

Specialist microscopes were used to inspect the samples, revealing crystals of both calcite and dolomite. Measurements of carbon and oxygen isotopes were taken to understand the temperature and oxygen conditions when the minerals formed. The researchers found that calcite formed over a wide range of temperatures and oxygen conditions, while dolomite formed in a more restricted environment with stable high carbon dioxide levels and estimated temperatures of 37 ± 10°C.

The oxygen isotope ratios in calcite crystals varied widely, suggesting formation temperatures ranging from 0-150°C. The researchers hypothesize that 18O/16O ratios were higher during early solar system formation and decreased over time as more crystals formed through water-rock interactions. The difference in isotopic ratios between calcite and dolomite is attributed to the former crystallizing from less evolved fluids before the latter.

Four scenarios were considered to explain the variability in carbon isotopes. Rayleigh-type isotopic fractionation and fractional crystallization were ruled out, while mixing of carbon reservoirs was deemed unlikely due to the short mixing times for the Ryugu asteroid. The researchers suggest that varying oxygen played a role in the changes in carbon isotopes, resulting from the oxidation of iron in the rock by water.

These findings provide insight into the formation of water-altered minerals on asteroids and suggest that the parent body of the Ryugu meteorite formed within a cold fringe of the solar nebula.