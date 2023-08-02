Top RV Satellite Internet Providers for Reliable Internet Access on the Road

If you’re a full-time RVer or enjoy boondocking, finding reliable internet access can be a challenge. However, advancements in technology have made RV satellite internet service a viable option.

RV satellite internet works similarly to home satellite internet. A small receiver captures the satellite signal, which is then transmitted to a modem inside the RV, allowing you to connect your devices to the internet. It’s important to note that there are a few drawbacks to consider. RV satellite internet may not be as fast as other options, and it may not work well under heavy tree cover or in concealed spaces.

One of the top RV satellite internet service providers to consider is Starlink Roam. Starlink is an emerging player in the market and their Roam service, introduced in 2022, offers a one-time equipment cost of $599 and a monthly service fee of $150. There are no contracts, allowing users to pause or cancel their service as needed. Starlink Roam is currently available primarily in the western half of the United States, with plans to expand coverage nationwide. They also offer Flat High Performance hardware, which allows internet access while the RV is in motion.

Viasat is another well-known provider that has been offering satellite internet service for RVs for several years. Prices for their service range from $50 to $200 per month, depending on the chosen connection speed. Each tier has a data streaming cap, and if exceeded, speeds will be slowed down. Users are responsible for the cost of satellite receiving equipment, which can range from $300 to $3,000.

HughesNet is also a veteran in the RV satellite internet market. Their service charges are based on data usage tiers, ranging from 15 GB to 100 GB per month. Prices range from $65 to $175 per month, with connection speeds of 25 Mbps. Like Viasat, HughesNet slows down the connection speed when data caps are reached, and users need to purchase satellite internet equipment.

While RV satellite internet is a popular choice, there are alternatives to consider as well. Mobile RV hotspots, for example, allow for multiple device connections and offer a battery life of up to 24 hours. Prices for hotspot equipment range from $200, with monthly service charges typically half that amount. Cell phone boosters are another option, enhancing the signal from the nearest cell tower. Prices for cell phone boosters range from $100 to $500 or more.

When choosing the best RV internet option for you, it’s important to consider your specific needs and location. Whether you decide on RV satellite internet, mobile hotspots, or cell phone boosters, having reliable internet access on the road can greatly enhance your RVing experience.