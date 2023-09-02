Rust Update 1.80: New Content, Bug Fixes, and Improvements

Exciting news for all gaming enthusiasts! The long-awaited Rust Update 1.80 has been officially released, bringing a plethora of new content, important bug fixes, and noteworthy improvements to enhance gameplay.

One of the most anticipated additions in this update is rideable horses. Players can now explore the vast open world of Rust on horseback. Horses will naturally produce dung, which can be used for various purposes. Additionally, new horse equipment such as double saddles, horse armor, horse shoes, and saddle bags have been introduced to enhance the riding experience.

To add more variety to the game, two new safe zones, the Ranch and Large Barn, have been added. These safe zones provide players with a place to rest, socialize, and trade items with others. Monument layouts have also been updated, offering new challenges and rewards for players to discover.

The patch also includes a new default blueprint called The Hitch and Trough, which players can utilize in their crafting and building endeavors. Alongside these additions, a new NPC mission system has been implemented, providing players with engaging quests to undertake.

In terms of gameplay improvements, several bugs have been fixed. This includes addressing issues such as audio crashes, players surfing on projectiles, sleeping players taking damage, and rapid depletion of hunger and thirst mechanics. The update also resolves bugs related to radiation damage, FPS drops when hitting objects with bullets, and fire effects slowing players in PvE.

Monuments have received attention as well, with improvements made to load times and build restrictions. Bugs causing players to be killed without triggering the aggro timer, teleportation while auto-swimming, and misplaced underground tunnels have been resolved. Various fixes have also been made to monument layouts, rendering issues, and lootability of bodies and crates.

The world of Rust has seen numerous fixes and enhancements. Clipping through cliffs, disappearing road signs, random barrel and node spawns, and glitchy animations when throwing weapons are all issues that have been addressed. The update also provides improvements to visual effects, lighting, texture rendering, and collision detection.

Lastly, several improvements have been made to items in the game. Skins for the Milk Commando no longer appear grey in darkness, and the 4x scope has been fixed. Lanterns filled with fuel can no longer be picked up via the Radial Menu, and torches now have visible fire particles.

This comprehensive update is accessible on all platforms and caters to both new and seasoned players. With new content, bug fixes, and improvements, Rust Update 1.80 promises to deliver an enhanced gaming experience for all Rust enthusiasts.

Definitions:

– Rust: Rust is a multiplayer survival game developed by Facepunch Studios.

– Patch: A patch refers to a piece of software designed to update, fix, or improve a program or game.

– NPC: NPC stands for Non-Player Character, which refers to characters controlled by the game’s artificial intelligence rather than human players.

– FPS: FPS stands for Frames Per Second, which represents the number of images displayed per second in a video game.

– PvE: PvE stands for Player versus Environment, which refers to gameplay that involves players cooperating against computer-controlled entities rather than fighting against other players.

