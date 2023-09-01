Rust Update 1.80 Patch Notes: Rideable Horses and New Features

Double Eleven has just released Rust update 1.80, introducing the highly anticipated Horsepocalypse content drop. The update brings several new features and improvements to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the Rust August 31 patch notes.

One of the most exciting additions in this update is the introduction of rideable horses. Players can now tame and ride horses, adding a new level of mobility to their gameplay experience. Additionally, horses will naturally produce horse dung, which can be utilized for various purposes.

The Horsepocalypse update also brings new horse equipment, including double saddles, horse armor, horse shoes, and saddle bags. These items allow players to customize and enhance their horses’ capabilities.

Players will also find two new safe zones in the game – the Ranch and Large Barn. These areas provide a sanctuary for players to rest and regroup.

The update introduces new monument layouts, offering fresh challenges and exploration opportunities for players. Alongside this, a new default blueprint called The Hitch and Trough has been added to the game.

In terms of gameplay improvements, the audio crash issue has been addressed, making sound crashes less frequent. Several bug fixes have been made as well, including fixing glitches that caused players to surf on projectiles, suffer damage while sleeping, and experience rapid depletion of Hunger and Thirst mechanics.

Apart from these changes, the update introduces new weapon: the Speargun. Players can now utilize this weapon to take down enemies and animals.

The Rust update 1.80 also brings enhancements to the game’s monuments, world, and items. Monuments now have improved load times and build restrictions. Issues causing players to get killed in certain areas and glitches in monument layouts have been fixed.

Various bug fixes have been made to address collision issues, visual bugs, and animation glitches. Players should also notice improvements in the rendering and appearance of objects throughout the game world.

These updates and bug fixes aim to provide a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience for Rust players. So saddle up and explore the new Horsepocalypse content in Rust!

Definitions:

1. Patch Notes: Detailed information about the changes made to a game or software in a specific update or patch.

2. Safe Zones: Areas within a game where players can find safety, typically offering protection from dangerous elements or hostile players.

3. Bug Fixes: Corrections made to address issues or glitches in a game or software.

4. Rendering: The process of generating or creating images or graphics in a game or software.

Source: Double Eleven.