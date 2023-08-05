Rust Experiences Server Connection Problems After Maintenance

Following its recent maintenance, the popular survival game Rust has encountered server connection issues. Players have been unable to connect to Rust servers since the latest Steam maintenance, receiving an error message stating “Disconnected due to error: Steam auth timeout”. Facepunch Studios, the developer of Rust, has reached out to Valve for a resolution and is currently awaiting a response.

Despite their efforts, the connectivity problems persist. The Rust Twitter account has acknowledged the issue, stating that many users are still unable to connect even after Steam’s maintenance period. Facepunch Studios continues to monitor the situation and apologizes for the downtime. They have informed Valve that the mass user Steam authentication timeouts are beyond their control.

Players who have been affected by the server outage are concerned about potential disruptions to their gameplay, particularly during large-scale raids. Content creator Bernie ‘BernE’ has expressed frustration over the impact of the downtime on his planned raid, resulting in the loss of resources and time.

While waiting for the servers to return, players can explore the latest May update of Rust. This update introduces a nuclear missile silo for exploration, offering new and formidable ways to conquer opponents. Additionally, players can take the time to familiarize themselves with Rust commands and vehicles for a more enriched gaming experience once the connectivity issues are resolved.