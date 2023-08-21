Russia’s Moon Mission Ends in Failure with Luna-25 Crashing into the Moon

Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years ended in failure when the Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the moon. The failure highlights the decline of Russia’s once-mighty space program and is a blow to its space prestige.

Russia’s state space corporation, Roskosmos, lost contact with the craft after a problem during the preparation for pre-landing orbit. A soft landing had been planned for Monday, but the spacecraft moved into an unpredictable orbit and collided with the moon’s surface.

A special commission has been formed to investigate the reasons behind the loss of the Luna-25 craft. The failure underscores the decline of Russia’s space power since the Cold War era when it achieved significant milestones such as launching the first satellite, Sputnik 1, and sending the first man, Yuri Gagarin, into space.

While moon missions are challenging, Russia had not attempted one since Luna-24 in 1976. The failure comes at a time when Russia is facing external challenges due to Western sanctions and its involvement in the Ukraine war.

Russia has been in a race against India, China, and the United States in advanced lunar missions. As news of the Luna-25 failure broke, the Indian Space Research Organisation announced that its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was set to land on August 23.

Experts believe that the failure may impact Russia’s moon program, which includes several more missions in the coming years and a possible joint effort with China. The Russian space program has faced criticism for poor management, corruption, and a decline in scientific education.

The failure of the Luna-25 mission is particularly disheartening for Soviet space veteran Mikhail Marov, who regarded it as a last hope for a revival of Russia’s lunar program. Marov expressed hope that the crash would be thoroughly examined to understand the reasons behind it.

The loss of the Luna-25 mission highlights the challenges that Russia faces in reclaiming its position as a major player in space exploration.