Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has announced that the Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the lunar surface. This comes as a result of a failed orbital adjustment and the loss of contact with the vehicle. Luna-25, Russia’s first lunar mission since the 1970s, was aiming to be the first mission to reach the moon’s south polar region. The main objective of the mission was to test landing technology on the moon. This failure is a setback for Russia’s space program and will likely lead to further delays in future missions.

The mission’s failure may be a blow to Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, who has used Russia’s achievements in space as a symbol of the nation’s greatness. Russia’s state-run space industry has been instrumental in strengthening geopolitical relationships and expanding economic and political ties with non-Western countries.

In recent decades, Russia’s exploration of Earth’s solar system has fallen behind the successes of the Soviet era. The last significant achievement was more than 35 years ago with the successful Vega 1 and Vega 2 missions to Venus and Halley’s comet. Subsequent missions to Mars and the failed Phobos-Grunt mission highlighted manufacturing and testing issues within Russia’s space agency.

The failure of Luna-25 raises questions about Roscosmos’s ability to navigate the challenges of space exploration. The agency will need to decide whether to redo the Luna-25 mission or move on to more ambitious future missions. Financial and technological struggles, along with international sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will likely contribute to further delays in Russia’s space program.